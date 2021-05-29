Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 786 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stride were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

NYSE:LRN opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. Stride’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

