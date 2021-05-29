Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,272 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $195,390.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $626,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.