$0.02 EPS Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. OPKO Health reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,981.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 825,000 shares of company stock worth $3,099,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 8.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,308. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.77. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

