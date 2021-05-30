-$0.05 EPS Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Check-Cap posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $244,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $560,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.60 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

