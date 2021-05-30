$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

CTG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 28,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,242. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $74,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

