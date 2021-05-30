-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.67. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

