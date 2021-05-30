$0.30 EPS Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,640,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 642,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 816,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,402. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

