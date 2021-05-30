-$0.31 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 776,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,728. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

