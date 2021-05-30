-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

CMPS opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

