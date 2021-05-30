-$0.45 EPS Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.40). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56,249 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $525,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGFS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 56,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,584. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

