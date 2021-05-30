-$0.50 EPS Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). MGM Resorts International posted earnings of ($1.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,144. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

