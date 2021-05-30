-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.91). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

WVE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 547,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,635. The firm has a market cap of $341.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.36. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

