$0.68 EPS Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TowneBank.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after acquiring an additional 222,188 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 60,061 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TOWN opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
