$0.68 EPS Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after acquiring an additional 222,188 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 60,061 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOWN opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

