$0.85 EPS Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.84. Ichor posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.30. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 3,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ichor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,937,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ichor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

