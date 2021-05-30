$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.04. 930,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,584. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

