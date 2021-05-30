11,038 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,038 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,701 shares of company stock worth $2,204,027 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.