13,183 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.83. The company had a trading volume of 52,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,560. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.91. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $145.41 and a 12-month high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

