$161.60 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce sales of $161.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.50 million and the highest is $165.00 million. Trustmark posted sales of $177.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $645.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $653.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $644.13 million, with estimates ranging from $632.30 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trustmark by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Trustmark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 145,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

