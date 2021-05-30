$17.18 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post $17.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.70 million to $28.80 million. Tellurian posted sales of $6.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $79.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $109.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $144.88 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million.

Several analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 678,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELL opened at $4.36 on Friday. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

