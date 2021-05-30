17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.83. 17 Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 516 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $933.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $117,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

