1,827 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.59, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.