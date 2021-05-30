1,999 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $502.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.75 and its 200-day moving average is $519.37. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $404.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.