1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Up 5%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s stock price shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.95. 15,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,325,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONEM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,351,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,616 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

