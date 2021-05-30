$209.43 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post sales of $209.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $212.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $188.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $826.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.40 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $886.83 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $333,026.36. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Insiders have sold 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $611,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,944,000 after purchasing an additional 868,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after buying an additional 722,541 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,694,000 after buying an additional 695,017 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after acquiring an additional 603,907 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,537,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWST traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 99,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,633. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

