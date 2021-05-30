23,978 Shares in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENIA. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 407,467.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,521,352,853 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 382,546 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Enel Américas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

