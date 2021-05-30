$24.20 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to announce $24.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $112.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $120.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,629,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,351,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,186 shares of company stock worth $27,181,672 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab stock traded up $8.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.66. 475,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.08. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $193.54.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

