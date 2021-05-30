$26.77 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce sales of $26.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.74 million to $26.80 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $107.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.41 million to $107.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $110.94 million, with estimates ranging from $109.87 million to $112.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

SFST remained flat at $$53.43 on Tuesday. 24,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $58,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.