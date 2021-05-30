$260.63 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post sales of $260.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.79 million and the highest is $271.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $228.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

