$289.43 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce sales of $289.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $299.52 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $217.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $978.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $979.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Construction Partners stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Construction Partners has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock worth $61,929,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Construction Partners by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,158 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Construction Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

