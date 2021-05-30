3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.01 billion and the highest is $8.86 billion. 3M posted sales of $7.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $34.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.38 billion to $36.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $37.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $203.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.49 and its 200-day moving average is $183.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

