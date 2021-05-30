4,866 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,830 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.