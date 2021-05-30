$547.39 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report sales of $547.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $538.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $571.00 million. Itron reported sales of $509.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,337 shares of company stock worth $117,280 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Itron by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Itron by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after acquiring an additional 334,435 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Itron by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $95.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

