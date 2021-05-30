583 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cable One by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,842.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,815.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,780.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,946.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

