$708.91 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post sales of $708.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $678.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $722.50 million. Zynga posted sales of $518.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. KeyCorp raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $650,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 904,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,683,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,366,980. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

