$812.50 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will report $812.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $810.00 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $581.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. 691,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

