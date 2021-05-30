$824.45 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will announce sales of $824.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $746.60 million and the highest is $899.27 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $402.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,518,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.