8,257 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,792 shares of company stock worth $968,957 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

