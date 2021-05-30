$85.45 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce sales of $85.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.50 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $39.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $344.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $345.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $439.20 million, with estimates ranging from $416.70 million to $461.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ USWS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 2,328,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761,980. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

