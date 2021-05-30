$861.89 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post $861.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $825.76 million and the highest is $881.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $690.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,077.86.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD stock opened at $1,300.95 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $747.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,276.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.