8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $642,720.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $861,060.71 and approximately $642,720.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001740 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001863 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.