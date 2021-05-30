908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.34 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 148,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,359. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

