$94.14 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post sales of $94.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.78 million and the lowest is $93.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $394.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.26 million to $406.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $426.57 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $435.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.57. 1,017,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,751,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,094,900 shares of company stock worth $10,905,290 and have sold 4,309 shares worth $52,785. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.