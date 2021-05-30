$94.14 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post sales of $94.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.78 million and the lowest is $93.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $394.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.26 million to $406.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $426.57 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $435.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.57. 1,017,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,751,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,094,900 shares of company stock worth $10,905,290 and have sold 4,309 shares worth $52,785. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

