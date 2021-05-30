$98.87 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report sales of $98.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.55 million to $100.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $98.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $402.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.79 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $414.41 million, with estimates ranging from $407.95 million to $424.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,316. First Busey has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

