ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 27.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 39 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

