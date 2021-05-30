Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN opened at $282.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.63 and its 200-day moving average is $264.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

