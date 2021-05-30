Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Update

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the April 29th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

ASPCF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Acerus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.06% and a negative return on equity of 971.88%.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

