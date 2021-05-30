ACoconut (AC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002353 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 5% higher against the dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $2.25 million and $184,089.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

