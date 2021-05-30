ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

ACR opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.08 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 243.37 and a quick ratio of 243.37. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,336,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.