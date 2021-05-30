Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 104.1% in May

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the April 29th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $115.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.49 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

