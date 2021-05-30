Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,742 shares of company stock worth $14,452,629. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $258.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.23. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.53.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

